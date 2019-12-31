Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Short Interest Up 7.5% in December

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days. Approximately 20.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 40,773.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Shares of KRO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 670,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,990. Kronos Worldwide has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.