Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Short Interest Down 12.1% in December

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,590,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the November 28th total of 20,020,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

KOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.99.

KOS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.56. 5,720,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.03 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

