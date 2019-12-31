Knekted Hits Market Cap of $49,495.00 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Knekted token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. In the last week, Knekted has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Knekted has a total market capitalization of $49,495.00 and $111.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.15 or 0.01351168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120700 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official website is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain

Knekted Token Trading

Knekted can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

