Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KL. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$73.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of KL stock traded up C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,506. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$32.81 and a 1-year high of C$67.87. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.74.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$503.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$494.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.8399999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

