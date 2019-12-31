Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the November 28th total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Shares of KMB traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.89. 729,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Kimberly Clark has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.