Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Trading Up 14.2%

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) was up 14.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.26, approximately 254,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 99,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kezar Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

