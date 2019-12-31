Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to announce $2.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.99 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $11.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.37.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $32.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $102,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,699.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,215. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 221.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.6% during the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 106,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 44.6% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

