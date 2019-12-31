KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.09

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.09 and traded as high as $27.01. KEMET shares last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 46,216 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEM. B. Riley downgraded shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.67.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.90 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in KEMET by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KEMET in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of KEMET by 3,052.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of KEMET by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KEMET during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

