Kcash Hits Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Kcash has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Kcash has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $838,646.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BitForex and OKEx.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

