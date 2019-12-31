Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Sells $58,880.00 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $58,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mansoor Raza Mirza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 12,121 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $208,238.78.

On Monday, December 9th, Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 10,342 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $176,020.84.

NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 735,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,092. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KPTI. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

