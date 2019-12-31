Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.53 Million

Brokerages predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will post $236.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $235.46 million and the highest is $237.60 million. Kaman reported sales of $500.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $893.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $182.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KAMN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.92. 100,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Kaman has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $66,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

