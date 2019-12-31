JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.39) and last traded at GBX 413 ($5.43), approximately 5,184 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.46).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 380.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 367.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $471.10 million and a P/E ratio of 32.52.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.