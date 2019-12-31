JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1858 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA JPMB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.