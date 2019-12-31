JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1651 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA:JIGB traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,734. JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18.

