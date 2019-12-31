JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.55

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and traded as high as $39.45. JB Hi-Fi shares last traded at $39.35, with a volume of 169,204 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$32.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28.

JB Hi-Fi Company Profile (ASX:JBH)

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. It operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. The company offers consumer electronics products and services, including televisions, audio equipment, computers, and cameras; telecommunications products and services; music, game, and movie software products, such as CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and games; musical instruments; and whitegoods, cooking products, heating and cooling products, small appliances, and kitchen accessories.

