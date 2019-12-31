ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) Shares Up 11.8%

Shares of ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.23, 114,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 78% from the average session volume of 63,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIX. B. Riley cut their target price on ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised ITUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

