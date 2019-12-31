iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $227.54 and last traded at $227.94, 14,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 37,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.26.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.45.

