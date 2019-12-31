iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0482 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

BATS:PICK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 37,062 shares. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $37.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95.

