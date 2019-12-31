IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Short Interest Down 11.0% in December

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,540,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 48,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. 86 Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

Get IQIYI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,954,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,021,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. IQIYI has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.93.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQIYI will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. raised its position in IQIYI by 4.6% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 36,006,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,100 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in IQIYI by 15.5% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 14,510,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IQIYI by 77.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,583,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in IQIYI by 852.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IQIYI by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.