IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0867 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA HYLV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,992. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24. IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $25.60.

