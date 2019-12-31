IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:MCRO) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:MCRO) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3611 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $26.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 426. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $27.02.

About IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF

IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of the IQ Hedge Macro Index (the Index). The Index seeks to replicate the risk-adjusted return characteristics of hedge funds that employ various hedge fund investment styles, which may include but are not limited to long/short equity, macro, market neutral, event-driven, fixed-income arbitrage, emerging markets and other strategies commonly used by hedge fund managers (the Strategy).

