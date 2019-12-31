IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1633 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

NASDAQ CLRG traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $26.91. 2,036,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,369. IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.