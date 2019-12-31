IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXE) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2225 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

HFXE stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $21.22.

