Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) PT Raised to $29.50 at DA Davidson

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at DA Davidson from $29.00 to $29.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.46% from the company’s current price.
ISTR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 target price on shares of Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.
ISTR traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,900. The company has a market capitalization of $240.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.16. Investar has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 8.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 496,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after buying an additional 37,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 35,539 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 61.2% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 354,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 134,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.
About Investar
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
