Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) PT Raised to $29.50 at DA Davidson

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at DA Davidson from $29.00 to $29.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.46% from the company’s current price.

ISTR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 target price on shares of Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

ISTR traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,900. The company has a market capitalization of $240.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.16. Investar has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.18 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 8.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 496,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after buying an additional 37,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 35,539 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 61.2% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 354,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 134,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

