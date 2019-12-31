Invesco CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust (NYSEARCA:FXS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust (NYSEARCA:FXS)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $98.45 and last traded at $98.45, 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.62.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust (NYSEARCA:FXS) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 17.72% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust (the Trust), formerly CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust holds Swedish Kronor and from time to time issues Baskets in exchange for deposits of Swedish Kronor and distributes Swedish Kronor in connection with redemptions of Baskets.

