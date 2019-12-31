Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.74

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and traded as low as $32.45. Intu Properties shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 2,685,469 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 29 ($0.38) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered Intu Properties to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Intu Properties has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 45.23 ($0.59).

Get Intu Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 51.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Intu Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intu Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.