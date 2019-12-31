Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the November 28th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 566,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:IPI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 753,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,172. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $336.52 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.17. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

In other Intrepid Potash news, Director Terry Considine bought 12,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,937.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,685 shares of company stock valued at $98,069. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,339,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 40.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 495,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 141,741 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 15.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,034,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 135,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,570,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 133,848 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.