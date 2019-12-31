International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of International Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of IBOC opened at $43.03 on Friday. International Bancshares has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 459.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

