Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

TILE has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Interface from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Interface from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Interface from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. Interface has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.58 million. Interface had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 5.16%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 678.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 783.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

