InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $68.26 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 403,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,158,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,817,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 149,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.