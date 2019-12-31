Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Short Interest Update

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,500,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 24,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 31.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of I. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat in the second quarter worth about $188,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intelsat by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on I. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Intelsat and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

NYSE I traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,809,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,840. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. Intelsat has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $952.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intelsat will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

