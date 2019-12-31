Insider Selling: Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Director Sells 9,600 Shares of Stock

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $332,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ZAYO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.64. 57,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $34.69. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,250,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,612,000 after purchasing an additional 436,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,877,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,813,000 after purchasing an additional 353,946 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 944.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,483,000 after purchasing an additional 348,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,703,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

