Insider Selling: Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Sells C$324,390.00 in Stock

Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.88, for a total transaction of C$324,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$647,028.29.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$61.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of C$60.52 and a 52 week high of C$73.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.9900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

