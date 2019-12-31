Insider Selling: Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) EVP Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Monique S. Matheson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nike alerts:

On Wednesday, October 30th, Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,397. The company has a market cap of $158.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average of $89.43. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $101.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 110.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,295 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 685.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 344,420 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.