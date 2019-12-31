Insider Selling: Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $194,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,176.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $194,000.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $202,640.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $202,160.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $201,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Brent Johnson sold 4,300 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $98,900.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $135,180.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 9,800 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $215,208.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $219,600.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $136,800.00.

Shares of IRMD traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.38. 97,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,505. The stock has a market cap of $282.64 million, a PE ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. Iradimed Corp has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 22.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Iradimed Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Iradimed by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Iradimed by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Iradimed by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iradimed by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Iradimed by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

