Insider Selling: IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glenn Schiffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total value of $443,440.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $228,370.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,655. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $173.43 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,621,000 after purchasing an additional 533,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 145.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 850,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 504,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,684,000 after purchasing an additional 485,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.