Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $491,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $491,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Irwin Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $488,600.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Irwin Gold sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Irwin Gold sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $950,000.00.

NYSE HLI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,642. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.03 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

