Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,864,000.

Connie Lillico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$73,750.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Connie Lillico sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$145,000.00.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up C$0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting C$16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,447. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$6.67 and a 1 year high of C$16.44.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.42.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

