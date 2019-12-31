Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,864,000.
Connie Lillico also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 5th, Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$73,750.00.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Connie Lillico sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$145,000.00.
Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up C$0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting C$16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,447. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$6.67 and a 1 year high of C$16.44.
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.42.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.
