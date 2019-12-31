Insider Buying: Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Buys 1,028 Shares of Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.92.

OFC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,155. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.65 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,346,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,057,000 after purchasing an additional 160,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,282,000 after buying an additional 155,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,268,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,527,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,952,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 239,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

