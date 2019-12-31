Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Inrad Optics Inc (OTCMKTS:INRD) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.25, 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 1,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Inrad Optics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Inrad Optics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies in the United States. The company provides optical components, optical coatings, and subassemblies for the military, aerospace, industrial, and medical marketplace; precision metal optics; and UV filter optical components for use in critical applications in defense systems, such as missile warning sensors, as well as opto-mechanical design and assembly services.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Inrad Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inrad Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.