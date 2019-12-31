INO COIN Price Hits $1.39 on Exchanges (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. One INO COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00019109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $250.79 million and $1,921.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.01340605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00124079 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

