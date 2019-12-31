iExec RLC (RLC) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00005121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex, Gatecoin and Gate.io. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $30.00 million and $219,693.00 worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00191177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.15 or 0.01329182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025155 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123509 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC’s genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance, Gatecoin, Liqui, Ethfinex, Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.