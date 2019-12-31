Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Trading Down 50%

Identillect Technologies Corp (CVE:ID) shares fell 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 37,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 108,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market cap of $972,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.

