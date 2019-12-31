Humaniq Price Reaches $0.0066 on Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $70,238.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00190305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.52 or 0.01330828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00121009 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

