Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Up 11.8% in December

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the November 28th total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 19,321 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 105,467 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 840,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 154,798 shares during the period. 44.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,079. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.93% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

