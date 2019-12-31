Hrzns Emrg Mrjna Grwrs Cl A Unt Etf (OTCMKTS:HZEMF) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Hrzns Emrg Mrjna Grwrs Cl A Unt Etf (OTCMKTS:HZEMF) were up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91, approximately 2,240 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.

About Hrzns Emrg Mrjna Grwrs Cl A Unt Etf (OTCMKTS:HZEMF)

Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the marijuana sector, including companies involved in the cultivation, production, and/or distribution of marijuana.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Hrzns Emrg Mrjna Grwrs Cl A Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hrzns Emrg Mrjna Grwrs Cl A Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.