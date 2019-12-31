Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the November 28th total of 154,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 69.6% during the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 236,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 96,897 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houston Wire & Cable stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 42,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Houston Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter.

Houston Wire & Cable Company Profile

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

