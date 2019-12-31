HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) to announce sales of $171.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for HMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. HMS reported sales of $155.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HMS will report full year sales of $634.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $632.90 million to $635.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $689.15 million, with estimates ranging from $668.11 million to $723.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HMS.

Get HMS alerts:

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. HMS had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. HMS’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HMS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim upgraded HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.76.

Shares of HMSY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 221,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,472. HMS has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HMS during the 2nd quarter worth $46,427,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HMS by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,572,000 after purchasing an additional 737,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HMS by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 487,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HMS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,212,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,396,000 after purchasing an additional 406,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in HMS by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 400,340 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HMS (HMSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.