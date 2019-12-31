Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $154.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hershey’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from prudent buyouts and pricing strategies. These upsides drove third-quarter 2019 performance, with the top and the bottom line rising year over year. Markedly, the Pirate's brand buyout boosted the company’s sales in the third quarter. Management expects acquisitions, especially One Brands, to favorably impact the top line in 2019. Additionally, the company is on track with product launches under some of its key brand banners. Also, it expects to continue gaining from net price realization. However, third-quarter results were somewhat hurt by currency headwinds. Moreover, advertising and marketing costs were high that dented adjusted operating margin. Persistence of such headwinds is a concern for the company.”

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HSY. UBS Group set a $147.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.27.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $146.82 on Friday. Hershey has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

In related news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $374,925.00. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $233,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,989,834.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,027 shares of company stock worth $7,112,601. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.