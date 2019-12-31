Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 663,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days. Approximately 75.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $970,468.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,674,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145 over the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 37,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.
About Health Insurance Innovations
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
